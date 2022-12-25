Left Menu

Man stabbed to death near Surathkal in Mangaluru, prohibitory orders clamped

He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.Police said further investigation is in progress to find the motive behind the killing and those behind it.Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.According to police, the movement of people in group of five and more from 6 AM on Sunday to 6 AM on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 10:53 IST
Man stabbed to death near Surathkal in Mangaluru, prohibitory orders clamped
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year old man was allegedly stabbed to death at Katipalla in Surathkal police station limits here on Saturday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaleel, owner of a fancy shop.

Jaleel was at his shop, when two persons allegedly attacked him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to injuries.

Police said further investigation is in progress to find the motive behind the killing and those behind it.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Cr.P.C in Surathkal and adjoining areas.

According to police, the movement of people in group of five and more from 6 AM on Sunday to 6 AM on December 27 has been banned in the jurisdiction of Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits. However, this will not apply to Christmas celebrations, religious programmes and emergency services, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022