Two medical students killed in MP as motorcycle hits road divider

Two medical students were killed when their motorcycle hit a road divider in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Sunday. The accident took place on Saturday evening on Bhopal-Jabalpur highway near Obedullahganj, about 100 km from the district headquarters, they said. The speeding motorbike hit the road divider, killing a man and a woman, both in the age group of 19 to 20 years, Obedullahganj police station in-charge Sandeep Chourasia said. The victims were in the first year of the MBBS course at the Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal and were returning from Bhimbetka, he said.

The woman, identified as Sakshi Kaplekar, was a resident of Maharashtra, while the deceased man, Prashant, hailed from Rajasthan, the official said. Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, he added.

