Five accused in car explosion brought from Chennai as part of investigation

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-12-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 14:01 IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Sunday brought here, five accused arrested in connection with the car explosion in the city on October 23, from Chennai, as part of further investigation in the case.

The officials, along with the city police, took them near their house in Ukkdadam, G M Nagar and Karumbukadai, police said.

Nine persons were arrested in connection with the gas cylinder explosion in the car in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple in Ukkadam, a communally sensitive area, and Jamesha Mubin, who was driving the car, was killed in the blast.

The Tamil Nadu government later recommended transferring the probe into the case to the NIA.

The arrested were involved in assisting the deceased in purchasing the explosive materials and also shifting them to another place, video of which helped trace and arrest them.

The accused will be taken to another location for further investigation, police said.

