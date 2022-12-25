Following are the top stories at 10:40 PM: NATION DEL11 PM-MANN KI BAAT India carved special place for itself in world in 2022: PM Modi New Delhi: The outgoing year 2022 has been inspirational and wonderful for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he cited many gains the country made in the period, carving for itself a ''special place'' in the world.

DEL31 SIKKIM-LD CREMATION Last rites of 8 soldiers killed in Sikkim accident held with full state honours Chandigarh/Jaisalmer/Bankura/Etah: Family members of eight Army personnel who were killed in a road accident in Sikkim were inconsolable as their last rites were held with full state honours at their native places in four states on Sunday.

DEL30 2NDLD COLD Mercury plunges across north, northwest India New Delhi: Biting cold conditions gripped parts of north and north-west India as mercury plummeted several notches with cities and towns reporting maximum temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius and dense fog engulfing large tracts in Punjab and Haryana while Kashmir reeled under deep freeze.

DEL8 PM-COVID PRECAUTIONS Covid cases rising in many countries, be vigilant: PM Modi to people New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to be vigilant and take precautions against COVID-19, as he noted that the virus is spreading in many countries.

DEL27 UP-COVID-LD POSITIVE Agra man who returned from China tests positive for COVID-19, claims Chief Medical Officer Agra (UP): A 40-year-old man, who returned from China two days back, has tested positive for COVID-19 following which he has been isolated at his home here, Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava said on Sunday. DEL26 LD VAJPAYEE Tributes pour in for late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the prominent personalities to pay glowing tributes to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 98th birth anniversary on Sunday.

DEL21 LD CHRISTMAS After 2 years of subdued festivities, Christmas celebrated with fervour across country New Delhi: After two years of muted festivities due to Covid, crowds thronged churches across the country this Christmas on Sunday for special prayers as people celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ.

DEL18 JK-LD ARMY Huge cache of arms and ammunition, war-like stores recovered from Uri sector in J-K’s Baramulla: Army Srinagar: A huge cache of arms and ammunition and ''war-like stores'', including AK-74 rifles, Pakistani-origin hand grenades and balloons with ‘I Love Pakistan’ markings, were recovered along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, an Army officer said on Friday.

DEL20 NAI-FILES NAI has no records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars; DG laments various ministries not sharing records New Delhi: The National Archives of India (NAI) does not have records of 1962, 1965, and 1971 wars and the green revolution as a number of Union ministries and departments have not shared their records with it, according to its Director General Chandan Sinha.

MDS10 KA-COVID-MEETING COVID-19: K'taka govt likely to decide on guidelines on Monday Bengaluru: Amid spurt in COVID-19 infections in some parts of the world and cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7 found in the country, the Karnataka government on Monday is likely to decide on preventive measures and guidelines to be followed in the days ahead, including for the New Year celebrations.

DEL28 PM-PRACHANDA Modi congratulates Prachanda on being elected Nepal's PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' on Sunday on being elected as the new leader of Nepal and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

BOM17 MH-ACTOR-SUICIDE-LD ARREST Tunisha Sharma's death: Co-actor arrested on charge of suicide abetment Palghar: Police on Sunday arrested a 27-year old co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma on the charge of abetting her suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

BUSINESS DEL16 BIZ-YEAR-STOCKS Sensex navigates geopolitical gyrations, Fed fusillades to outshine global peers in 'year of polycrisis' New Delhi: After a two-year liquidity-fuelled bull run, the BSE Sensex faced its moment of reckoning in 2022 as Russia marched into Ukraine, the US Federal Reserve came out all guns blazing in its war against inflation and a cataclysm engulfed global financial markets. By Abhishek Mukherjee LEGAL LGD2 YEAR-SC Amid tussle with Centre on Collegium, SC gets 3 CJIs, delivers key verdicts in 2022 New Delhi: Amid the feud with the government on the Collegium system, the Supreme Court saw three CJIs in 2022 while it delivered key verdicts upholding the SIT’s clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 riots, the contentious money laundering law and 10 per cent EWS quota in admissions and government jobs. By Pawan Kumar Singh, Abhishek Anshu & Sanjeev Kumar FOREIGN FGN37 NEPAL-LDALL PRACHANDA CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda becomes Nepal's new PM Kathmandu: CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' was on Sunday appointed Nepal's new Prime Minister, after the former guerrilla leader dramatically broke away from the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress, ending the political uncertainty after last month's general elections failed to produce a clear winner. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN26 UK-INDIA-TRADE-CRICKET UK cricket exports eye boost with India free trade deal London: Cricket bat and pad exports from the UK to India could be in line for a big boost if a free trade agreement (FTA) between the two countries gets finalised, the UK government has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)