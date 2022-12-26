Left Menu

NIA continues quizzing 5 in Kovai car blast case

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 26-12-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 15:51 IST
NIA continues quizzing 5 in Kovai car blast case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continued their probe for the second day on Monday against the 5 accused in a car explosion case here on October 23, police said.

The sleuths, along with the Coimbatore city police, questioned the accused near their houses on Sunday, the police said.

A total of nine people was arrested on the charge of helping Jameesha Mubin (who died in the blast; he was driving the car) purchase explosives and other material for triggering the explosion front of a temple, they said. The blast was termed a terror attack by the police.

Since the accused were lodged in the Puzhal prison in Chennai, NIA sought the Special Court, Poonamallee, near the city, to grant the agency 9-day custody of the 5 for interrogation, said the police.

The court agreed to the request of the NIA and the five - Mohammed Azaruddin, Afzar Khan, Feroze, Ismail, and Umar Farooq - were brought here from Chennai, the police said.

The custody of the accused ends on December 29, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022