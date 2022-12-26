Grenades, ammunition recovered from Assam tea garden
- Country:
- India
A cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a senior police official said on Monday.
Two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer were recovered from South Jalan tea estate.
The items were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra.
“We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far,” Mishra added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC notice to Centre on plea against fresh extension to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra
Congress leader Raja Pateria to be produced before Pawai court, says MP HM Narottam Mishra
Cyber crimes, fraud is increasing despite enhanced use of cyber space: MoS Ajay K Mishra
At 'home' with controversies, MP minister Mishra crafts new image with attacks on films, rivals
Slam a movie, but know director’s view as well, Sudhir Mishra asks people