Left Menu

U'khand ‘unlawful conversion’: Woman tells police was under pressure to convert

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 26-12-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 20:49 IST
U'khand ‘unlawful conversion’: Woman tells police was under pressure to convert
  • Country:
  • India

An important witness in the alleged conversion incident here told the police on Monday that people associated with a Christian missionary were offering to bear the costs of her marriage as well as giving her gifts to tempt her to convert, police said.

The woman, who is of Nepali origin, in a statement to the police said one Jagdish Thakur and people associated with the missionary had for days been offering to meet the expenses of her marriage and give her gifts, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh Bhandari said.

She had come under their pressure and accepted the invitation to the programme held on December 23, she said in her statement.

They wanted to convert her, she added.

The woman’s statement was taken by the police at her home and may be recorded before the magistrate if needed, the DSP said.

On Friday, villagers had clashed with organisers of the event attended by Christian clerics at Devdhung in Uttarkashi district, accusing them of unlawful conversion, officials had said on Sunday.

Cases were registered at Purola police station against people associated with the missionary organisation called ‘Asha Aur Jivan Kendra’ as well as five villagers, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Komal Singh Rawat had said.

On Saturday, right-wing Hindu outfits held a demonstration at the SDM's office, alleging that Christian missionaries were converting people from Nepal coming to Uttarkashi for work by offering them allurements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022