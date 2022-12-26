Left Menu

Speedy trailer truck mows down policeman in Rajasthan

PTI | Kota | Updated: 26-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 22:24 IST
A 39-year-old Rajasthan Police constable was allegedly mowed down by a speedy trailer truck here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 12 pm when the policeman was on traffic duty on NH-52 near Mandana toll plaza in the Mandana area, they said.

The deceased constable, identified as Surendra Singh Rajput (39), a resident of Sikar district, was an ex-Army man and was under a practical training period at Mandana police station for the last six months after joining the Rajasthan Police, police said.

The speedy 22-wheel trailer truck, loaded with Kota stone, lost control around 200 metres away from Mandana toll plaza where Rajput was on duty, Station House Officer Shyamaram Vishnoi said.

The constable attempted to save himself by jumping off the road but the truck hit against a boundary wall of an agriculture field and he came under it, Vishnoi said, adding he died on the spot.

On learning about the incident, police rushed to the spot, the SHO said, adding the truck driver was detained and the vehicle seized.

After the deceased’s uncle, also a policeman, lodged a complaint, the truck driver was placed under arrest, he added.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said.

The deceased policeman was paid tributes will full state honours at Kota Rural police line, following which the body was sent for last rites at his native place in Sikar district, police said.

He is survived by two children, they said.

