Two MSEDCL officials arrested for bribery in Palghar

Two Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company officials were arrested on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

An executive engineer and superintending engineer, both Class I officials attached to the Palghar unit of MSEDCL, were arrested, he said.

''The two sought the bribe from a man against whom some complaints related to power issues had been received. They sought Rs 2 lakh and then brought the amount down to Rs 1.5 lakh. They were held while accepting Rs 1 lakh during a trap,'' he said.

