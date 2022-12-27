Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Situation at the front is "difficult and painful"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the situation at the front in the Donbas region was "difficult and painful" and required all of the country's "strength and concentration".
"First of all, matters at the front. Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas, which require a maximum of strength and concentration." Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"The situation there is difficult and painful. The occupiers are deploying all resources available to them -- and these are considerable resources - to make some sort of advance."
