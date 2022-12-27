Drug smuggler arrested in Saharanpur

A suspected drug smuggler has been arrested here and smack worth Rs 6 lakh seized from him, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said the arrest was made during checking on late Sunday night.

He said the accused had been to prison earlier as well in connection with drug smuggling, and a case under the UP Gangster Act was registered against him.

