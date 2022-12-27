South Korea's Yoon vows to advance creation of military drone unit
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 08:47 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones.
Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, and try to shoot them down. The incident highlighted the lack of training and readiness by the South Korean military, even though there had been previous intrusions, Yoon said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seoul
- Yoon
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- South Korean
- North Korean
- Korean
- South Korea
- South
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-North Korean cyber spies deploy new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them
Dogs gifted by North's Kim resettle in South Korean zoo
INSIGHT-North Korean cyber spies deploy new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them
INSIGHT-North Korean cyber spies deploy new tactic: tricking foreign experts into writing research for them
North Korea launches two medium-range missiles into East Sea: South Korean military