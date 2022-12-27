South Korea's Yoon vows to advance creation of military drone unit

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday he would advance the creation of a military unit specialising in drones, criticising the military response to a border intrusion by North Korean drones.

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, and try to shoot them down. The incident highlighted the lack of training and readiness by the South Korean military, even though there had been previous intrusions, Yoon said.

