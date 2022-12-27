DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at airport to enforce Covid protocols

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday withdrew its earlier order directing teachers to be deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to enforce Covid protocols, officials said.

The new order said teachers and other teaching staff, who were to be deployed, are exempted from airport duty for the period of December 31 to January 15.

''Further, in case required, civil defence volunteers from district west may be deputed on call out duty basis,'' the order issued by the district magistrate (west) stated.

The earlier order on deployment was withdrawn after the DDMA faced criticism from a section of teachers. It had been issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA. The now-withdrawn order had said several Delhi government school teachers would be stationed at the IGI Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure people follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

At least 85 teachers from various schools were to be deployed, it had said. The authorities in Delhi on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals in the city to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of a surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said though the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is causing the surge in cases in some countries, had not been detected in Delhi, his government was fully geared to tackle any eventuality.

