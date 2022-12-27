Left Menu

Man accused in abduction case kills self in UP's Budaun

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 27-12-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 15:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man accused of abducting a girl from another community allegedly killed himself at a guest house here while he was on the run, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Aleem (25), a resident of Nawabganj in Bareilly. He was accused of abducting a Hindu girl from the district. While the girl was recovered from Delhi and handed over to her family members, Aleem was absconding, Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishor Srivastava. Aleem was staying at a guest house in Lavela Chowk in Civil Lines police station limits for the past few days. He shot himself dead on Monday night, the police said.

The police were informed about Aleem's suicide by his friend Alam, who was staying with him. Top officers reached the guest house with Senior Superintendent of Police Dr OP Singh also inspecting the spot.

Srivastava said the police had picked up many of Aleem's friends for questioning in the abduction case, leading to them shunning him. Even his relatives had severed ties with him and he was under duress as a result.

Aleem allegedly had a picture of himself with the girl when he shot himself, Srivastava said. Alam was interrogated and it turned out to be a case of suicide.

The body has been sent for post mortem and investigation is going on, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

