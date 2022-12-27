Centre asks depts to explore possibility of posting hearing-impaired man to native place in Kerala

The Centre has asked all its departments to explore the possibility of posting one of its employees with 85 per cent hearing disability to his native place in Kerala, according to an official order.

The case relates to Vishnu S Nair (a person with benchmark disability or PwBD) with 85 % hearing disability in both ears.

Nair, a regular Section Officer of the Central Secretariat Service, is presently posted in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

He had requested for a transfer to his native place Ernakulam district in Kerala due to his hearing disability.

Nair had also approached the Commission for Persons with Disabilities for its intervention to arrange for his posting in any government organisation near his home district, said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

In this connection, the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) in her order dated 30.11.2022 recommended that this department would write to all central government establishments situated in Kerala in order to explore the possibility of his transfer to his hometown, it said.

Accordingly, all the Central ministries and departments are requested to explore the possibility of posting him with any attached, regional offices or autonomous bodies under their administrative or cadre control in Kerala in general and in Ernakulam district in particular within the existing rules, the order added.

