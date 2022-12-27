Left Menu

Odisha DGP orders CID probe into 'unnatural' death of two Russian nationals

Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday ordered a CID probe into the death of two Russian nationals, including a lawmaker of that country, at the same hotel in Rayagada district.Pavel Antov, a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotels third floor on December 24.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:41 IST
Odisha DGP orders CID probe into 'unnatural' death of two Russian nationals
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday ordered a CID probe into the death of two Russian nationals, including a lawmaker of that country, at the same hotel in Rayagada district.

Pavel Antov, a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotel’s third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov, his co-traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22. “DGP, Odisha has ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over enquiry into Rayagada Police Station UD Case. These cases relate to unnatural death of two Russian nationals in Rayagada Dist,” the Odisha Police said on Twitter. Antov had reportedly come to Rayagada along with Bidenov and two other friends on tourist VISAs to celebrate his 66th birthday, a police officer said.

The other companions of the deceased are being questioned, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022