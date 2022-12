Odisha DGP orders CID probe into 'unnatural' death of two Russian nationals

Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal on Tuesday ordered a CID probe into the death of two Russian nationals, including a lawmaker of that country, at the same hotel in Rayagada district.

Pavel Antov, a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotel’s third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov, his co-traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22. “DGP, Odisha has ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over enquiry into Rayagada Police Station UD Case. These cases relate to unnatural death of two Russian nationals in Rayagada Dist,” the Odisha Police said on Twitter. Antov had reportedly come to Rayagada along with Bidenov and two other friends on tourist VISAs to celebrate his 66th birthday, a police officer said.

The other companions of the deceased are being questioned, he said.

