Left Menu

Israeli envoy named in Turkey after years of strain

Irit Lillian, Israeli's charge d'affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting his letter of confidence to Erdogan. Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel's ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 20:21 IST
Israeli envoy named in Turkey after years of strain

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan received the credentials of Israel's new ambassador to Turkey on Tuesday, as the two countries normalise ties after four years of strain. Turkey and Israel began improving relations with high-level visits this year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Ankara. They agreed to appoint ambassadors mutually in August.

After Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu won elections last month, he and Erdogan agreed to "work together to create a new era in relations" on a basis of respect for mutual interests. Irit Lillian, Israeli's charge d'affaires in Ankara since January 2021, became ambassador after presenting his letter of confidence to Erdogan.

Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey have been strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel's ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens. Diplomatic relations were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkey recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy when Israeli forces killed a number of Palestinians who had taken part in protests in the Gaza Strip.

Already facing criticism on policy before taking office, Netanyahu has vowed to govern for all Israelis even as he will head one of the most right-wing governments in the country's history. ( Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022