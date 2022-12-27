Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2015 hours: DEL34 BIZ-2NDLD-STOCKS Sensex, Nifty rise for 2nd day as banking, metal shares shine Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a second straight day on Tuesday on gains in banking, IT and metal shares following a firm trend in the global markets.

DEL25 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee falls 20 paise to close at 82.85 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined 20 paise to close at 82.85 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, pressured by month-end dollar demand from importers and foreign capital outflows.

DCM42 BIZ-BANKS-NPA Indian banks' GNPAs decline to 5 pc in Sept 2022, but current situation can impact health: RBI Mumbai: Indian banks' gross non-performing assets declined to 5.8 per cent, but the present macroeconomic environment can impact lenders' health, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.

DCM20 BIZ-FINMIN-DEBT Total govt debt rises to Rs 147 lakh cr in Q2: FinMin Report New Delhi: The total liabilities of the government increased to Rs 147.19 lakh crore at September-end from Rs 145.72 lakh crore at the end of June this fiscal year, according to the latest data on public debt.

DCM46 BIZ-ONLINE GAMING-IT MINISTRY IT Ministry made nodal ministry for online gaming New Delhi: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been appointed as the nodal ministry for online gaming, a move the industry said would bring clarity and certainty for all stakeholders.

DCM35 BIZ-WHEAT Govt mulls offloading 15-20 lakh tons of wheat from FCI to contain prices in 2023 New Delhi: The government is considering releasing 15-20 lakh tonnes of wheat next year from the FCI stock for bulk consumers like flour millers, under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to contain rising retail prices, according of official sources.

DCM6 BIZ-YEAR-LABOUR Implementing labour reforms, expanding social security coverage for informal workers to be focus areas in 2023 New Delhi: Expanding the social security coverage for unorganised workers and pursuing states to make rules for labour codes will be the key priorities for the government in 2023, as efforts continue to strengthen the country's labour market.

DEL35 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold rises Rs 173; silver zooms Rs 926 New Delhi: Gold price rose Rs 173 to Rs 55,074 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid gains in precious metal internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

