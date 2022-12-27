Left Menu

Bankman-Fried's criminal case assigned to Judge Lewis Kaplan - court filing

Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX but said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 21:22 IST
Bankman-Fried's criminal case assigned to Judge Lewis Kaplan - court filing

(Updates with background) Dec 27 (Reuters) -

Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case over the collapse of his FTX crypto exchange has been reassigned to U.S. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing high-profile defamation lawsuits against former President Donald Trump, according to a Tuesday court filing. Kaplan will replace U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, who recused herself on Friday, saying in a court order that the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, where her husband is a partner, advised FTX in 2021.

Federal prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried of carrying out a "fraud of epic proportions" that led to the loss of billions of dollars of customer and investor funds from the failure of FTX, which had been a major player in the crypto industry. Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX but said he does not believe he has criminal liability. He has not yet entered a plea and was released on Thursday on a $250 million bond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022