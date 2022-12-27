26-yr-old Indian dies in road accident in US

Left Menu

A 26-year-old Indian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township in the US state of Pennsylvania, according to local media reports. Singh was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on December 24, news portal Explore Clarion reported.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:24 IST
A 26-year-old Indian was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township in the US state of Pennsylvania, according to local media reports. The victim was identified as Manpreet Singh, a native of Queens in New York, Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said. Singh was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on December 24, news portal Explore Clarion reported. Shingledecker said the crash occurred around 6:30 am on December 24, near mile marker 64 on Interstate 80 west in Clarion Township. Singh was pronounced dead at 8:58 am at the Clarion Hospital, it said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental, the report said. Clarion-based State Police have declined to comment citing an active investigation.

