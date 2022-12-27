Goa: 21-year-old man arrested for `raping' girl

A 21-year-old man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping a girl at Merces village on the outskirts of Panaji, police said.

The accused allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl in March 2022 and made her pregnant, said an official of Old Goa Police.

The victim recently delivered a baby.

Her parents had filed a police complaint against the man. He was booked for rape under the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Goa Children's Act and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further probe is on.

