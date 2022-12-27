Left Menu

Woman holds domestic help hostage in Noida home, booked

The video is stated to be from a fortnight ago.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Saad Miya Khan said, An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-12-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 23:28 IST
Woman holds domestic help hostage in Noida home, booked
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old domestic help was rescued on Tuesday from an apartment in a posh society in Noida where she was allegedly held hostage and assaulted by her employer for nearly two months, police said.

The employer, Shefali Koul, an advocate, lives in Cleo County society in Sector 121 and has been booked under sections 344 (illegal confinement beyond 10 days), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

According to the help's father, who lodged the complaint with the Phase 3 police station, his daughter had a six-month work contract with Koul which ended on October 31.

''After the contract ended, my daughter wanted to leave her place but she did not let her go. She held my daughter hostage at her home where she assaulted her and hurled abuses at her,'' the complainant alleged.

On Tuesday, the woman was trying to escape from Koul's fourth-floor apartment using a rope when someone informed the police, he said.

''My daughter was then brought to the local police station,'' the father said.

A CCTV footage of an elevator in the society also surfaced on Tuesday, purportedly showing Koul dragging the domestic help out of the lift. The video is stated to be from a fortnight ago.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, ''An FIR has been lodged at the Phase 3 police station. Evidence is being collected and further legal action would be taken accordingly.'' PTI KIS DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022