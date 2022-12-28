Brazil police investigating suspected bomb threat in Brasilia

Police in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, are investigating a suspected bomb threat in the city's hotel section, close to where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is staying before his Jan. 1 inauguration, the federal district's security department said on Tuesday.

A Reuters witness said sirens and helicopters could be heard from the hotel where Lula is staying. Brasilia has been tense for weeks after the country's most fraught election in a generation.

