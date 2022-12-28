Brazil police investigating suspected bomb threat in Brasilia
Brasilia has grown increasingly tense after Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the country's most fraught election in a generation. On Dec. 24, Brasilia police said they foiled a bomb plot, arresting a man with ties to an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro election-deniers camped outside the army headquarters, urging the military to overturn Lula's victory.
- Country:
- Brazil
Police in Brazil's capital, Brasilia, are investigating a suspected bomb threat in the city's hotel section, close to where President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is staying before his Jan. 1 inauguration, the federal district's security department said on Tuesday.
A Reuters witness said sirens and helicopters could be heard from the hotel where Lula is staying. Brasilia's military police said a backpack had been found and the bomb squad had been called out of precaution. Brasilia has grown increasingly tense after Lula beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the country's most fraught election in a generation.
On Dec. 24, Brasilia police said they foiled a bomb plot, arresting a man with ties to an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro election-deniers camped outside the army headquarters, urging the military to overturn Lula's victory. George Washington Sousa, who confessed to making the device and plotting with other camp-dwellers to explode it, said he hoped that bomb would "provoke a military intervention ... to prevent the installation of communism in Brazil."
Earlier in December, a group from the army encampment tried to invade the federal police HQ after the arrest of a pro-Bolsonaro indigenous leader for alleged anti-democratic threats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lula
- pro-Bolsonaro
- Brazil
- Brasilia
- George Washington Sousa
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Luiz Inacio
ALSO READ
Supporters of Brazil's Bolsonaro try to invade federal police headquarters
Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital
Bolsonaro supporters clash with police in Brazil's capital
Supporters of Brazil's defeated Bolsonaro attack police headquarters
Spanish court clears Brazil's Neymar, co-defendants of all charges in fraud case