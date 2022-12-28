Three terrorists killed in 'chance encounter' in Jammu

Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 10:20 IST
Visuals from Sidhra area of Jammu where an encounter took place. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
At least three terrorists, travelling in a truck to Kashmir, were killed in a ''chance encounter'' with security forces here early Wednesday morning, a police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the gunfight took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

''A suspicious movement of a truck, that was moving towards Kashmir, was observed. It was followed and stopped near Sidhra check point but its driver escaped on the pretext of attending the call of nature,'' the ADGP told reporters at the scene of the gunbattle.

Getting suspicious, Singh said, police started searching the truck but came under heavy fire from inside.

An encounter ensued during which the truck caught fire, he said, adding the terrorists, believed to be three in number, were killed.

''The clear picture will emerge once the truck is searched,'' the ADGP said, adding it is part of the investigation where from the terrorists had infiltrated.

He said the ultras were heavily armed and were on their way to Kashmir when they were intercepted.

He said efforts are on to nab the driver of the truck, who has fled.

''The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is awaited,'' the ADGP said.

Talking to PTI, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said so far three terrorists have been killed. ''The number could be more,'' he added.

Asked whether the terrorists came from across the border and were picked by the truck driver to ferry them to Kashmir, he said it is matter of investigation.

Officials said the intense firing between the two sides lasted for over 45 minutes, during which several explosions apparently caused by hurling of grenades, were also heard.

Smoke was seen blowing from the truck, loaded with husk, and was completely damaged in the gunfight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

