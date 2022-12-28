Highway robbers attack Jharkhand family in Howrah, woman shot dead

A woman from Jharkhand was shot dead after she thwarted a highway robbery attempt in West Bengal's Howrah district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Rita Kumari along with her husband Prakash Kumar and their two-year-old daughter were heading to Kolkata via the National Highway 16 by car, they said.

Kumar stopped near Mahishrekha in Bagnan police station area to relieve himself. Soon, a gang of three men attacked him, trying to rob his belongings. When the woman rushed to rescue the husband, they shot her and fled the spot immediately, police said.

Kumar took his wife to the vehicle and drove about 3 km in search of help. When he saw some people along the highway in Kulgachia-Pirtala, he narrated the incident to them.

The locals helped Kumar take his wife to the SCC Medical College and Hospital in Uluberia where doctors declared her brought dead, police said.

Police said they were investigating the incident and also questioning the husband.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)