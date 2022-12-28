Man killed, son injured in road accident in UP's Saharanpur: Police

A 45-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old son was left seriously injured when the scooty on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening near Salempur village that comes under the Behat police station area when the deceased identified as Ramzan and his son Junaid were returning from Fatehpur under Mirzapur to their village Daulatpur, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said. ''Ramzan came under the truck and died on the spot while his son was seriously injured.The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident,'' Rai said. He further said that the police reached the spot as soon as it got information about the accident and sent Junaid for treatment.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)