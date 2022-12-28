Left Menu

Man killed, son injured in road accident in UP's Saharanpur: Police

A 45-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old son was left seriously injured when the scooty on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here, police said on Wednesday.The accident happened on Tuesday evening near Salempur village that comes under the Behat police station area when the deceased identified as Ramzan and his son Junaid were returning from Fatehpur under Mirzapur to their village Daulatpur, Superintendent of Police Rural Suraj Rai said.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 28-12-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 11:20 IST
Man killed, son injured in road accident in UP's Saharanpur: Police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old man was killed and his 19-year-old son was left seriously injured when the scooty on which they were travelling was hit by a truck here, police said on Wednesday.

The accident happened on Tuesday evening near Salempur village that comes under the Behat police station area when the deceased identified as Ramzan and his son Junaid were returning from Fatehpur under Mirzapur to their village Daulatpur, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said. ''Ramzan came under the truck and died on the spot while his son was seriously injured.The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident,'' Rai said. He further said that the police reached the spot as soon as it got information about the accident and sent Junaid for treatment.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022