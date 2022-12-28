BJP urges Odisha govt to take steps restore normalcy in Sambalpur district court

A high-level BJP team has urged the Odisha government to take steps to restore normalcy in Sambalpur district court.

The team included Bargarh MP, Suresh Pujari, Kalahandi MP, Basanta Panda, Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Deb, and party MLAs Subash Panigrahi, Nauri Naik, Bhawani Bhoi, Kusum Tete and Mukesh Mahaling, visited Sambalpur on Tuesday and took stock of the situation following the December 12 violence in the district court complex here.

Pujari said, they met the leaders of the Sambalpur District Bar Association (SDBA) in jail, the judges of the Sambalpur court, lawyers of different bar associations, citizens of Sambalpur, Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, IGP, Sambalpur district collector and SP during the visit and discussed on how the deadlock can end and how the bail process of the arrested lawyers can be expedited.

Stating that the litigants are facing problems as the court work has been affected due to the deadlock, Pujari said that Section 144 CrPc is still in force in the court premises. ''We are hopeful that the crisis will end and normalcy will be restored. We will file a report of the visit to the BJP state leadership and central leadership,'' he added.

Pujari said for restoration of normalcy, the bail of the lawyers is essential. ''We are also in contact with the state government. The leaders of the SDBA and the CAC, who can take a decision on the ongoing situation, are in jail now. A decision can be taken only after the leaders are released,'' he said.

The BJP leader said the state government should also come forward to end the deadlock and restore normalcy. ''We are also in contact with the Bar Council of India (BCI) and Union Law Minister to revoke the suspension order licences of lawyers. We will raise the issue in parliament and assembly during the budget session,'' he said.

Speaking on the high court bench, Pujari said the demand for establishment of high court bench is not confined to lawyers here. It is public demand. ''We are hopeful that the state government will take steps to send a composite proposal to the union government in this regard,'' he said.

As many as 39 people including 30 advocates were arrested and sent to jail on charge of creating violence and obstructing judicial officers to attend the court during their agitation demanding a separate High Court bench in Sambalpur. The Bar Council of India had suspended license of 54 lawyers taking part in agitation.

