19-year-old undertrial ends life in Taloja jail
A 19-year-old undertrial lodged in the Taloja central jail hanged himself on the jail premises on Wednesday morning, the Navi Mumbai police said. The man had been arrested over a rape case and brought to the Taloja jail on December 22, said senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde of the Kharghar police.
A 19-year-old undertrial lodged in the Taloja central jail hanged himself on the jail premises on Wednesday morning, the Navi Mumbai police said. The man had been arrested over a rape case and brought to the Taloja jail on December 22, said senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde of the Kharghar police. He said the deceased, Karan Serian, used a piece of cloth to hang himself. After being alerted by other inmates and the staff, the jail administration took him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police official said the undertrial's body has been sent to a government hospital for a post-mortem and an accidental death report has been registered.
