Kremlin denies Kosovan claims that Russia is pushing Serbia to stoke tensions
Serbia denies it is trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it just wants to protect its minority there.
The Kremlin on Wednesday denied Kosovan claims that Russia was influencing Serbia to destabilise Kosovo, saying that Serbia was simply defending the rights of ethnic Serbs.
Asked about Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla's claim that Serbia, under the influence of Russia, was aiming to destabilise Kosovo by supporting the Serb minority, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "completely wrong" to search for destructive Russian influence. Serbia denies it is trying to destabilise its neighbour and says it just wants to protect its minority there. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that Serbia would "continue to fight for peace and seek compromise solutions."
