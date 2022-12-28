Newborn girl found dead in Thane

A newborn girl was found dead at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Wednesday.

A passer-by on Tuesday alerted police after spotting the body wrapped in a white cloth and lying in bushes behind a factory in Khoni village of Bhiwandi town, the official said.

The Nizampura police have registered a case against unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 318 - for concealment of birth by secret disposal of body, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

