Newborn girl found dead in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A newborn girl was found dead at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Wednesday.

A passer-by on Tuesday alerted police after spotting the body wrapped in a white cloth and lying in bushes behind a factory in Khoni village of Bhiwandi town, the official said.

The Nizampura police have registered a case against unidentified person under Indian Penal Code Section 318 - for concealment of birth by secret disposal of body, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

