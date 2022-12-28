Left Menu

44-year-old man dead as clothes catch fire

A 44-year-old man was burnt to death in southeast Delhis Jaitpur area on Wednesday after his clothes caught fire, police said.They said a person identified as Sandeep informed the police around 10.30 am about the incident, which took place on the ground floor of a house in Hari Nagar Extension Part-II, Jaitpur.A senior police officer said a team reached the spot and found the burnt body of Madhu Vishwas, a resident of Bihars Purnia district.The deceased was working as a labourer at the site with his two sons, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 19:09 IST
44-year-old man dead as clothes catch fire
  • Country:
  • India

A 44-year-old man was burnt to death in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Wednesday after his clothes caught fire, police said.

They said a person identified as Sandeep informed the police around 10.30 am about the incident, which took place on the ground floor of a house in Hari Nagar Extension Part-II, Jaitpur.

A senior police officer said a team reached the spot and found the burnt body of Madhu Vishwas, a resident of Bihar's Purnia district.

The deceased was working as a labourer at the site with his two sons, he said. According to the sons, the deceased, a liquor addict, was in an inebriated state when he had gone to the ground floor to sleep, the police said. He lit a small fire to keep himself warm but fell on it after losing balance due to intoxication, they said, quoting the statement given by the sons.

His clothes caught fire and he died of burns, the police said.

Crime and forensic teams visited the spot for inspection, the officer said. Legal action under section 174 of the CrPC is in progress. The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global
4
Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

Cybersecurity could emerge as the biggest challenge in 2023

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022