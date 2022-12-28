44-year-old man dead as clothes catch fire

A 44-year-old man was burnt to death in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area on Wednesday after his clothes caught fire, police said.

They said a person identified as Sandeep informed the police around 10.30 am about the incident, which took place on the ground floor of a house in Hari Nagar Extension Part-II, Jaitpur.

A senior police officer said a team reached the spot and found the burnt body of Madhu Vishwas, a resident of Bihar's Purnia district.

The deceased was working as a labourer at the site with his two sons, he said. According to the sons, the deceased, a liquor addict, was in an inebriated state when he had gone to the ground floor to sleep, the police said. He lit a small fire to keep himself warm but fell on it after losing balance due to intoxication, they said, quoting the statement given by the sons.

His clothes caught fire and he died of burns, the police said.

Crime and forensic teams visited the spot for inspection, the officer said. Legal action under section 174 of the CrPC is in progress. The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

