Turkish defence minister, intelligence chief in Moscow for talks

Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 20:18 IST
Turkey's defence minister, Hulusi Akar, and the head of its National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan, were in Moscow on Wednesday for talks, the Turkish defence ministry said.

The ministry gave no other details.

