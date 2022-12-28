Left Menu

6 held for selling e-cigarettes in Gurugram

On a tip off, three teams were formed which raided the shops and arrested the six accused along with the prohibited items, Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, said. Police said all the accused were released on bail after they joined the investigation.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:06 IST
A joint team of Chief Minister's flying squad and police raided a shop here on Wednesday and arrested six people for allegedly selling e-cigarettes and banned foreign cigarettes, officials said.

The raids were conducted at six shops located in sector-56, sector-15 part-2 and sector-4/7, Civil Lines and Palam Vihar area, they said. The accused have been identified as Parmesh, Tribhuvan Chaurasia, Davender Singh, Motilal Bhusal, Raghvendra Singh and Anup Kumar, police said. ''On a tip off, three teams were formed which raided the shops and arrested the six accused along with the prohibited items,'' Inspector Harish Kumar of the CM Flying Squad, said.

Police said all the accused were released on bail after they joined the investigation.

