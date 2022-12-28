Left Menu

Department of Posts launches ‘Online request Transfer Portal’ for Gramin Dak Sevaks

Transfer of more than 5000 GDS has been approved through the online portal in one go on the day of launch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 21:38 IST
Department of Posts launches ‘Online request Transfer Portal’ for Gramin Dak Sevaks
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Posts under Ministry of Communications has launched an 'Online request Transfer Portal' for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), today. Shri Alok Sharma, Director General Postal Services launched the portal through Video Conference in the virtual presence of Chief Postmaster Generals of 23 Postal Circles and Senior Officers of the Department. While launching the portal he informed that the entire transfer process, from the stage of seeking applications from GDS to the stage of approval and issuing transfer orders, has now been made paperless and simple through the above portal.

The Department of Posts has the largest network of Post Offices in the world consisting of more than 1,56,000 Post Offices across India, out of which more than 1,31,000 Branch Post Offices (BOs) are in rural areas, where the Postal facilities are rendered through Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

The launch of online request transfer portal is a huge step in bringing transparency and accountability in the governance processes by leveraging technology. The online process would also result in saving of the time and resources. Transfer of more than 5000 GDS has been approved through the online portal in one go on the day of launch.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

Mysterious shapes found in Mars crater, scientists baffled | See pic

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holiday nears; Taiwan to extend conscription to one year, citing rising China threat and more

World News Roundup: Ukraine weighs heavy on minds in Moscow as New Year holi...

 Global
3
Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

Study sheds light on how the brain stores remote fear memory

 United States
4
2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-19 ‘not over’

2022 Year In health: New Ebola and cholera outbreaks, mpox emergency, COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022