Department of Posts launches ‘Online request Transfer Portal’ for Gramin Dak Sevaks

The Department of Posts under Ministry of Communications has launched an 'Online request Transfer Portal' for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), today. Shri Alok Sharma, Director General Postal Services launched the portal through Video Conference in the virtual presence of Chief Postmaster Generals of 23 Postal Circles and Senior Officers of the Department. While launching the portal he informed that the entire transfer process, from the stage of seeking applications from GDS to the stage of approval and issuing transfer orders, has now been made paperless and simple through the above portal.

The Department of Posts has the largest network of Post Offices in the world consisting of more than 1,56,000 Post Offices across India, out of which more than 1,31,000 Branch Post Offices (BOs) are in rural areas, where the Postal facilities are rendered through Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

The launch of online request transfer portal is a huge step in bringing transparency and accountability in the governance processes by leveraging technology. The online process would also result in saving of the time and resources. Transfer of more than 5000 GDS has been approved through the online portal in one go on the day of launch.

(With Inputs from PIB)