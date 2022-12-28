Left Menu

CBI Court imposes Rs 3 cr fine on former PSU official in disproportionate assets case

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:03 IST
CBI Court imposes Rs 3 cr fine on former PSU official in disproportionate assets case
A CBI court on Wednesday sentenced a former top official of a Central public sector undertaking to one-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore in a disproportionate assets case.

A CBI release said the Special Judge for CBI Cases, Ernakulam has sentenced Jayaraman Gopal, the then General Manager & Officiating Executive Director, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal, near here to undergo one-year rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 3 crore for possessing disproportionate assets.

The CBI had registered a case on April 13, 2005 against Gopal and his wife on the allegations that he, while functioning as Deputy General Manager (Projects) and Officiating Executive Director and other positions in the PSU during the period from January 1, 1998 to February 28, 2005 had amassed assets in his name and family members, disproportionate to his known source of income. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Gopal and the Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him.

