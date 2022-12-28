Left Menu

Three held with Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh in U'khand

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:41 IST
Three held with Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were arrested here after allegedly being found in possession of Kajal wood worth Rs 14 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The trio was held while allegedly transporting 144 nuggets of Kajal wood to Saharanpur during a routine check at a police barrier in Dunda, Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said. Found in the reserved forests of the upper Himalayan region, Kajal wood is known for its medicinal qualities and used to make bowls for Buddhist monks. The arrested accused have been identified as Janak Bahadur and Khemraj Rokaya from Dehradun and Vinod Kumar from Saharanpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022