Austria: 2 German teenagers dead in skiing accident

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:58 IST
Two German teenagers died after skiing off the edge of a slope in Austria on Wednesday and falling up to 60 metres, police said.

Witnesses saw the 17-year-old boys skiing at high speed down an intermediate-difficulty red slope in the Waidring ski area and then coming off the slope around halfway down, police in Tyrol province said in a statement.

Emergency responders at the scene and two rescue helicopter crews were unable to save the skiers, who died at the scene.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

