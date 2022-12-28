Left Menu

Five killed in fire in UP's Mau

PTI | Mau(Up) | Updated: 28-12-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 23:42 IST
Five killed in fire in UP's Mau
  • Country:
  • India

At least five persons, including a woman and four children, were killed after a fire broke out at their home in Shaharpur village here, police said on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the house in Kopaganj police station limits on Tuesday night, District Magistrate Arun Kumar said.

Guddi Rajbhar (38), her three sons -- Abhishek (12), Dinesh (10), Anjesh (6) -- and her 14-year-old niece were killed, Kumar said and added, ''Prima facie, it appears that the fire started from the cooking stove''.

The police have sent the bodies for post mortem.

The district administration has announced a compensation for family members of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global
2
5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

5 Hottest Tech Trends Ruling Canada's Online Gaming Sector

 Canada
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 28

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022