Five killed in fire in UP's Mau
At least five persons, including a woman and four children, were killed after a fire broke out at their home in Shaharpur village here, police said on Wednesday. The fire broke out at the house in Kopaganj police station limits on Tuesday night, District Magistrate Arun Kumar said.
Guddi Rajbhar (38), her three sons -- Abhishek (12), Dinesh (10), Anjesh (6) -- and her 14-year-old niece were killed, Kumar said and added, ''Prima facie, it appears that the fire started from the cooking stove''.
The police have sent the bodies for post mortem.
The district administration has announced a compensation for family members of the deceased.
