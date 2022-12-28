District official accused of molesting woman, arrested in UP's Kaushambi

A district administration official, who was accused of molesting a woman in his office, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said an application was given at the 'One Stop Centre', located at the district headquarters, by a woman employee who accused the District Probation Officer of molestation.

An FIR was lodged in connection with the complaint at the Manjhanpur police station. The police later arrested the accused, police said.

