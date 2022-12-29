Fake doctor arrested in Gurugram
The Chief Ministers Flying Squad arrested a fake doctor and seized a huge quantity of medicines from a hospital being allegedly run illegally here for the last four years, officials said on Wednesday. Khan was unable to produce any documents of the hospital or his doctors degree following which he was arrested, officials said.
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister's Flying Squad arrested a fake doctor and seized a huge quantity of medicines from a hospital being allegedly run illegally here for the last four years, officials said on Wednesday. An FIR has been registered against the fake doctor at the Sohna City police station, they said.
The accused has been identified as Akbar Khan, they said. Khan was unable to produce any documents of the hospital or his doctor's degree following which he was arrested, officials said. Inspector Dharmbir Singh, who led the raiding team, said Khan who runs the hospital without any degree or permission was handed over to the police and the medicines seized.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Dharmbir Singh
- Sohna City
- Akbar Khan
- Flying Squad
ALSO READ
Woman lodges sexual exploitation case against Jharkhand IG, sustains injuries after being shot
Jharkhand alleges usurpation of powers, moves SC against ED summons to state police officers
Imran Khan to announce plans to dissolve provincial assemblies in mega rally on Dec 17; may meet Prez Alvi
Pakistan court to hear petition seeking Imran Khan's disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter's name
Jharkhand Guv seeks report on investigations into Ranchi violence, ropeway mishap