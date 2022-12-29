Left Menu

Mahant arrested for rape of 17-year-old in Rajasthan: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 15:04 IST
Mahant arrested for rape of 17-year-old in Rajasthan: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A mahant has been arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Thursday.

The accused Sarjudas Maharaj was arrested from his ashram on Wednesday in the rape case lodged under POCSO Act and section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, Additional SP Bhilwara Chanchal Mishra said.

Following his arrest, the mahant was produced in a local court where the magistrate ordered to send him to judicial custody.

Mishra said that the victim had lodged the case with Mandal police station sometime back alleging that Sarju Maharaj was raping her for the last 2 years.

''After investigation, the accused was arrested,'' Mishra said. Another official said that earlier this month, the victim's mother was attacked with acid and she also blamed Sarjudas for the attack.

The minor, while taking care of her mother, broke down and narrated the ordeal of being raped by the Mahant at his ashram following which the rape case was registered.

The Mahant is head of five ashrams, which are in Maharashtra, Ayodhya and Badrinath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022