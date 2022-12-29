Udhayanidhi will respond to criticism through performance: TN CM

Though Udhayanidhi Stalin may be new to a ministerial post, he is a familiar face in Tamil Nadu and he would respond to criticism of his elevation through performance, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Thursday.

Indicating that political adversaries would be proved wrong, Stalin said Udhayanidhi was capable of proving his mettle when it comes to administration.

''Though he has been made a Minister now, he is not new to you (people). There was criticism during his elevation as a Minister. I am sure Udhayanidhi will rise up to the occasion and respond to the criticism through his performance,'' the Chief Minister said at an event got up here to distribute government welfare assistance to several hundreds of beneficiaries in the district.

Udhayanidhi, son of Stalin and great grandson of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, was sworn in as Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development a fortnight ago. Pointing out that when he became a legislator, Udhayanidhi asked the people to judge him by his performance, the Chief Minister said the former conducted himself in such a manner that he won appreciation from several quarters.

''I have great expectations. He (Udhayanidhi) has been conferred with numerous responsibilities including poverty alleviation, special programme implementation and women's development. I am sure he will prove his abilities and further improve the departments,'' Stalin said.

The Chief Minister announced that an Olympic Academy would be established in Tiruchirappalli to create an opportunity for sportspersons to train and distinguish themselves at international events.

This would be among the 4 such facilities to be set up by the government in the State. The Chief Minister, on the occasion, distributed welfare aids valued at Rs 79.6 crore, to 22,716 beneficiaries, inaugurated 5,635 completed projects implemented at a cost of Rs 238.40 crore besides laid foundation stones for 5,951 new initiatives worth Rs 308.29 crore thus totalling Rs 625.75 crore.

