Key suspect in Danish tax fraud could be extradited from Dubai, Denmark says

The Danish foreign ministry on Thursday said a court in Dubai had given notice that the main suspect in a dividend tax fraud case can be extradited to Denmark for prosecution, although the ruling can still be appealed. Briton Sanjay Shah, who has denied any wrongdoing, is suspected of submitting applications on behalf of investors and companies for payouts from the Danish Treasury worth more than 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion).

Known as "cum-ex", the alleged crime involved a sham trading scheme whereby investors were able to make double tax reclaims. Shah was arrested earlier this year by Dubai police following the request by Danish authorities to extradite him.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach Shah's spokesperson for comment. The Dubai ruling can be appealed within 30 days, a Danish foreign ministry spokesperson said. ($1 = 6.9824 Danish crowns)

