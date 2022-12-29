Belarus military official says 'no cause for concern' after Ukrainian missile downed
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:40 IST
A Belarus military official said there was no cause for concern after Minsk's air defence forces shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile over a village near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Thursday morning.
In a video message shared on social media by the state-run BelTA news agency, the military commissar of Belarus' Brest region said: "Locals have absolutely nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, these things happen."
