Belarus military official says 'no cause for concern' after Ukrainian missile downed

A Belarus military official said there was no cause for concern after Minsk's air defence forces shot down a Ukrainian S-300 missile over a village near the Belarus-Ukraine border on Thursday morning.

In a video message shared on social media by the state-run BelTA news agency, the military commissar of Belarus' Brest region said: "Locals have absolutely nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, these things happen."

