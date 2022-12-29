Left Menu

Lawyers of detained Bolivian governor allege interference from authorities

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:55 IST
Lawyers of detained Bolivian governor allege interference from authorities

Detained Bolivian opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho remains jailed in the political capital La Paz as authorities block his legal team from filing a constitutional recourse which would free him, a tweet from Camacho's Twitter account, handled by his communications team, said Thursday.

Authorities are "impeding this constitutional right, which could be made in favor of Luis Fernando, from being carried out after his kidnapping and being taken illegally to La Paz," a member of Camacho's team said in a video attached to the tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022