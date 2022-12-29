Lawyers of detained Bolivian governor allege interference from authorities
Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:55 IST
Detained Bolivian opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho remains jailed in the political capital La Paz as authorities block his legal team from filing a constitutional recourse which would free him, a tweet from Camacho's Twitter account, handled by his communications team, said Thursday.
Authorities are "impeding this constitutional right, which could be made in favor of Luis Fernando, from being carried out after his kidnapping and being taken illegally to La Paz," a member of Camacho's team said in a video attached to the tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bolivian
- Luis Fernando
- Luis Fernando Camacho
- Camacho
- La Paz
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2 year prison sentence for spying for Saudi Arabia
Ex-Twitter worker gets 3-1/2-year U.S. prison term for spying for Saudi Arabia
Twitter suspends bot account tracking Elon Musk's jet
German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci