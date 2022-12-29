Left Menu

Fire breaks out at three-storey building in Delhi's Sangam Vihar, 14 rescued

No casualty was reported, they said.The fire had spread on the entire ground floor in the three shops of the building and due to this, the way to the first floor got blocked, said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police South.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:00 IST
Fourteen people were rescued after a fire broke out at a shop in a three-storey building in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area on Thursday, police said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at around 12:50 am following which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused off by 2 am.

Police said the building was engulfed in smoke and families residing on the first and second floor got trapped inside. No casualty was reported, they said.

The fire had spread on the entire ground floor in the three shops of the building and due to this, the way to the first floor got blocked, said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South). ''Seeing the gravity of the incident, all the residents of nearby flats were evacuated and with the help of a ladder, police managed to safely rescue 14 people including four women, five men and five children,'' she added.

