US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike jitters

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as data pointing to signs of a cooling labor market eased worries over future interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.72 points, or 0.44%, at the open to 33,021.43. The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.23 points, or 0.59%, at 3,805.45, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 108.17 points, or 1.06%, to 10,321.46 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)