Serbia removes state of high alert for troops

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:56 IST
Serbia on Thursday removed a state of high alert for its troops that it had introduced three days ago over tensions in Kosovo, news agency Tanjug reported, quoting sources in the office of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

The move came after Serbs in northern Kosovo, agreed to remove barricades easing a surge in tensions that has alarmed European Union and the United States who have been mediating in talks between Belgrade and Pristina.

