Left Menu

Deadlock on Spain's top court broken as new judges accepted

But the CGPJ has also been in deadlock, leaving it unable to agree on names until persuaded to reach a consensus by a government attempt to alter the system of electing judges, via a legislative amendment that the constitutional court itself unprecedentedly suspended the senate's vote on. The Socialist government, which on Tuesday hailed the end of the logjam as a win for democracy, may also benefit from the top court's more progressive composition after years of conservative dominance.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 21:03 IST
Deadlock on Spain's top court broken as new judges accepted

Spain's constitutional court agreed on Thursday to accept four new judges, unblocking a stalemate that had limited the court's ability to issue rulings since June and shifting its political balance towards the left.

The mandates of four of the court's 12 judges expired in June. Two of their replacements were proposed by the government. The CGPJ - the governing body of Spain's judges and courts - was responsible for nominating the other two. But the CGPJ has also been in deadlock, leaving it unable to agree on names until persuaded to reach a consensus by a government attempt to alter the system of electing judges, via a legislative amendment that the constitutional court itself unprecedentedly suspended the senate's vote on.

The Socialist government, which on Tuesday hailed the end of the logjam as a win for democracy, may also benefit from the top court's more progressive composition after years of conservative dominance. Regional elections are scheduled for May and a national one by end-2023.

Once all the constitutional court appointments are ratified, it will be able rule on long-delayed and complex matters including a 2010 law that liberalised abortion legislation, dividing Spanish society. The law remains in force, but a challenge to it lodged by the conservative opposition has been awaiting a verdict for years. While the constitutional court resumes work, the CGPJ remains stalemated, leaving about a third of Spain's top judicial posts expired and unfilled, including 19 Supreme Court judges, according to calculations by newspaper El Pais.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022